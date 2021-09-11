CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW 3 Series Facelift Leaves The Nose Alone (Thankfully)

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Another day, another new BMW prototype has been spotted out in the wild. Over the last few weeks, our spy photographers have sent us photos of the new 5 Series facelift, X1, and M8 CSL being evaluated by BMW. Now, the refreshed BMW 3 Series has been caught testing in Munich.

