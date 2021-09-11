CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rob Gronkowski's brother says Buccaneers TE will retire when Tom Brady does

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss88S_0bt8FsRP00
It seems Gronk and Brady are a package deal. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady's retirement will mark the end of not one but two Hall of Fame NFL careers.

Chris Gronkowski recently told TMZ Sports that his brother, Rob Gronkowski, will officially retire when Brady does.

"Whatever Tom has left, I think that's what Rob has left as well," Gronkowski's brother said. "I just can't see him playing with another quarterback. It's tough to get that chemistry. It's tough to win once you lose that QB."

Brady has said his goal is to play until he's 45, and he's under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 campaign. However, he recently told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he hopes to be with the Bucs "for many years," which means he might have already decided to play beyond his age-45 season.

Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, told Stroud that the veteran's body "feels good." In addition, Brady told Stroud he finally feels like he can move around freely without having to wear a knee sleeve following offseason surgery. At this point, it seems like there's no stopping the seven-time Super Bowl champion if he still feels he can compete at a high level.

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Brady's former rival, also said he wouldn't be surprised if the former New England Patriots quarterback played until he's at least 49.

That would be a long time for Gronkowski, who has dealt with many injuries during his career, to continue playing. However, the 32-year-old looked healthy in his first season with the Bucs and impressed in the team's 2021 season opener, catching eight passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

So, it certainly seems like Gronkowski will continue to be Brady's right-hand man for years to come, provided he stays healthy.

Read this on the web

Comments / 8

Related
Yardbarker

Cris Carter opens up about how getting paid in college led to drug use

Cris Carter is known for overcoming a drug addiction early in his NFL career to become one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, and the Hall of Famer says receiving illegal benefits while in college played a role in him going down the wrong path. Carter was a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Daniel Jones addresses Kenny Golladay yelling at him on sidelines

The Giants got an interception with just a few minutes left in the game, down 27-26. They took over at the Washington 20 but ran twice for one yard and then threw an incompletion before kicking a field goal to take a two-point lead. Washington drove and kicked a field...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Found a Stud in Full-Time Cam Sutton

When free agency began this past March, the Pittsburgh Steelers made Cam Sutton one of their top priorities by re-signing him to a 2-year, $9 million contract on March 15th. After departures from both Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson, it was clear that Sutton would see an increase in playing time. Through one game in his first season as a full-time player, Sutton is already proving the Steelers right.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday. Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”
NFL
International Business Times

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Greet His, Ex Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack On His 14th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated his eldest son Jack's birthday on Instagram. Brady's son Jack, whose real name is John Edward Thomas Moynahan, turned 14 years old on Sunday. Jack is Brady's son with his ex Bridget Moynahan. The NFL superstar shared on Instagram a photo of his teenage son standing on a golf course.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Tmz Sports#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Tampa Bay Times#Bucs#New England Patriots
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady shares photo of son Benjamin – and it is so sweet

Tom Brady is a doting father to three children, and on Friday he penned a heartwarming tribute to son Benjamin, 11, in an adorable post. The NFL star posted a beautiful snap from when Benjamin would have been one, which showed him embracing his young son in his arms and giving him a kiss on the cheek.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Tom Brady’s Criticism Of 1 Rule

Tom Brady made headlines earlier this month when he called out the NFL’s product. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the quarterback position is being taught the wrong way because every hard hit from a defensive player ends up being a penalty. “A quarterback should only throw the ball to...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFL
NESN

Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.
NFL
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy