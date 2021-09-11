Rob Gronkowski's brother says Buccaneers TE will retire when Tom Brady does

It seems Gronk and Brady are a package deal. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady's retirement will mark the end of not one but two Hall of Fame NFL careers.

Chris Gronkowski recently told TMZ Sports that his brother, Rob Gronkowski, will officially retire when Brady does.

"Whatever Tom has left, I think that's what Rob has left as well," Gronkowski's brother said. "I just can't see him playing with another quarterback. It's tough to get that chemistry. It's tough to win once you lose that QB."

Brady has said his goal is to play until he's 45, and he's under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 campaign. However, he recently told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he hopes to be with the Bucs "for many years," which means he might have already decided to play beyond his age-45 season.

Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, told Stroud that the veteran's body "feels good." In addition, Brady told Stroud he finally feels like he can move around freely without having to wear a knee sleeve following offseason surgery. At this point, it seems like there's no stopping the seven-time Super Bowl champion if he still feels he can compete at a high level.

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Brady's former rival, also said he wouldn't be surprised if the former New England Patriots quarterback played until he's at least 49.

That would be a long time for Gronkowski, who has dealt with many injuries during his career, to continue playing. However, the 32-year-old looked healthy in his first season with the Bucs and impressed in the team's 2021 season opener, catching eight passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

So, it certainly seems like Gronkowski will continue to be Brady's right-hand man for years to come, provided he stays healthy.