Australian Ministers pay tribute to people who died in 9/11

The United States, Australia and Britain are expected to announce a landmark security pact on Wednesday that could see a multi-billion-dollar Paris-Canberra deal on submarines scrapped, Australian media reported. The pact, known as AUKUS, would allow the three allies to "share advanced technologies, including nuclear submarine technology," The Sydney Morning Herald reported. The official announcement is expected later Wednesday, according to reports. The White House said US President Joe Biden would deliver "brief remarks about a national security initiative" at 5 pm (2100 GMT). He will be joined virtually by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In light of the new pact, Australia would likely scrap a AUS$90 billion (roughly $66 billion) deal to purchase French submarines, the report said.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO