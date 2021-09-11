CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Ministers pay tribute to people who died in 9/11

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton visited US Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, on the 20th anniversary of the attack. "Today, we mark the 20th...

