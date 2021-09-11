CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Anthony Talks Making A Big Move After Filing For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

By Tanay Hudson
Madame Noire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLala Anthony has moved on since splitting from Carmelo Anthony and has recently purchased a brownstone in Brooklyn, New York. While attending Teyana Taylor’s PrettyLittleThing fashion show at Gotham Hall, the The Chi star told Page Six that she and her son 14-year-old son Kiyan are basking in the city life.

Amomama

Fans Divided as Carmelo Anthony Shows Ripped Six-Pack Walking by the Sea like a Bachelor amid Divorce

Basketball star Carmelo Anthony recently posted an appealing picture of himself on Instagram, which left fans in awe, considering the troubles in his personal life. Carmelo Anthony is living his best life despite what many might consider the end of a beautiful love story. The NBA star recently took to Instagram with a steamy picture of himself, leaving fans gushing and swooning.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Carmelo Anthony reveals when he tried to change his name to ‘Tyrone’

Carmelo Anthony needs no introduction. The Los Angeles Lakers forward has become a household name and a beloved figure amongst sports fans. But for Melo, it wasn’t always like that. Once upon a time, the Lakers star wanted to go by the name ‘Tyrone Johnson’. Anthony made an appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and discussed a handful of topics, including the day he tried to change his identity as a kid. (Around 25:50 mark)
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks reunion among Carmelo Anthony’s options during free agency

After the Portland Trail Blazers moved on from him, Carmelo Anthony considered a reunion with the New York Knicks. In Chris Hayne’s podcast on Monday, Anthony revealed that moving back to New York was among his options in the free agency before the Los Angeles Lakers offer came along. “It...
NBA
CBS Sports

Carmelo Anthony explains why he wasn't in famous banana boat pic with LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade

Carmelo Anthony has been many things across a legendary career. All-Star. Scoring champion. Gold medalist. Likely Hall of Famer. One thing he hasn't been, though, is photographed on a banana boat in the Bahamas alongside LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. Despite being widely treated as a member of the banana boat team, Anthony technically was not on the boat with his three fellow stars or Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, and now, we know why that was.
NBA
Complex

Carmelo Anthony Laughs at Lakers Haters Questioning Team’s Construction, Talks New Memoir

What if Carmelo Anthony hadn’t left Brooklyn for Baltimore when he was 8 years old?. It’s a heavy question for the future Hall of Famer, new Laker, and author to ponder since it’s something he didn’t do a deep dive on over the 208 pages of his new memoir, out Tuesday. And if Anthony’s being completely honest while he’s put on the spot, he doesn’t have a great answer.
NBA
Carmelo Anthony
Lala Anthony
La La Anthony
Teyana Taylor
lakers365.com

Q&A: Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony on his new book, growing up in Baltimore and more

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific players of all time, never dreamed of playing in the NBA. Growing up in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and the Murphy Homes in West Baltimore, the only thing that mattered was seeing the next day. In Anthony's new memoir, "When Tomorrows Aren't Promised," the 10-time All-Star opens up about his life before scoring titles, Olympic gold ...
NBA
The New Yorker

Carmelo Anthony Still Feels like He’s Proving Himself

For twenty years now, give or take, Carmelo Anthony has been the picture of ease on the basketball court. A typical Anthony possession goes something like this: he’s tossed the ball on the wing or somewhere just right of the foul line, and he makes one of a few moves—a flurry of jab steps and spins toward the baseline, where a shot opens up and floats in, a hop step backward for a three, or a quick stride to the rim. Almost regardless of the means, the end is usually a tick upward on the score; as of this writing, Anthony is the tenth-leading scorer in N.B.A. history. And, no matter how difficult the maneuver, Anthony tends to emerge from his scoring forays looking fresh and grinning widely, as if in on a joke that has revealed itself in smooth motion instead of words, and already winding up to do it all again. When he is criticized, it is often partly for this breeziness: his aura of good fun gets interpreted as a lack of intensity, the absence of a “killer instinct” that sports mythmaking demands.
NBA
Awful Announcing

Carmelo Anthony talks to Trevor Noah about his memoir, disliking his name as a kid, joining Lakers

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Wednesday night to promote his new book, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope, finding a balance between basketball and life (or “finding peace,” as he puts it), and joining a Los Angeles Lakers team that added several aging veterans aiming for a championship run.
NBA
Page Six

Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer’s negative food review

The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala is sticking up for the ritzy event’s food after Keke Palmer roasted his menu on social media. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.
RESTAURANTS
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Cries As He Reveals Emotional Bond With Michael K. Williams

The recent death of Michael K. Williams was felt throughout the Hip Hop community and beyond. The Wire actor was found dead on September 6 at his Brooklyn apartment with drug paraphernalia scattered around his body, suggesting a drug overdose. He was just 54. As friends, family and fans continue...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Wendy Williams reportedly hospitalized for mental health check, more news

Wendy Williams may be struggling with more than COVID-19 On Sept. 16, multiple outlets reported Wendy Williams was taken to New York City's Beth Israel Hospital for a mental health evaluation earlier this week. According to TMZ and Page Six, the daytime TV star's hospital visit took place on Sept. 14, the day before it was announced that her show's new season would not premiere until Oct. 4 — rather than its scheduled air date of Sept. 20 — for reasons related to her recent breakthrough case of COVID-19. Sources tell TMZ Wendy's health has been improving since her psychiatric evaluation, which was not a surprise to those close to her given her past mental health struggles. The website also reports her bout with COVID-19 remains asymptomatic. A rep for the NYPD, meanwhile, has confirmed to Page Six that an ambulance was requested at Wendy's address on the morning of Sept. 14 for a 57-year-old woman in need of a psychiatric evaluation. Reps for the star did not immediately respond to either outlet's request for comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony Says He Considered Returning To Knicks Before Signing With Lakers

10x All-Star Carmelo Anthony has come a long way since his days as a star for the Denver Nuggets. After making a home for himself in New York, as a Knick, where he played for 7 seasons before being shipped to Oklahoma City. Eventually, he was exiled from the league completely and found himself without a job after 10 games of the 2018-19 season.
NBA

