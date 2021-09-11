Lala Anthony Talks Making A Big Move After Filing For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

For twenty years now, give or take, Carmelo Anthony has been the picture of ease on the basketball court. A typical Anthony possession goes something like this: he’s tossed the ball on the wing or somewhere just right of the foul line, and he makes one of a few moves—a flurry of jab steps and spins toward the baseline, where a shot opens up and floats in, a hop step backward for a three, or a quick stride to the rim. Almost regardless of the means, the end is usually a tick upward on the score; as of this writing, Anthony is the tenth-leading scorer in N.B.A. history. And, no matter how difficult the maneuver, Anthony tends to emerge from his scoring forays looking fresh and grinning widely, as if in on a joke that has revealed itself in smooth motion instead of words, and already winding up to do it all again. When he is criticized, it is often partly for this breeziness: his aura of good fun gets interpreted as a lack of intensity, the absence of a “killer instinct” that sports mythmaking demands.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO