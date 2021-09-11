By Zoneil Maharaj | DTLV



Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .

Stylist Illiki Price Del Pozo has helped dress NBA stars like James Harden and Damian Lillard for ad campaigns, put together looks for Boyz II Men music videos and styled shoots for fashion magazines. She brought that keen eye to the DTLV Field Trip and DJ Cryk i t’s PLAYhouse party at Fergusons Downtown, where she put together a fashion show.

“I really want to focus on sustainability and showcase shops and boutiques that do just that,” she says. “I feel that especially now it’s super important to support sustainable fashion and small businesses in our community.”











Born and raised in Hawaii, Iliki got into wardrobe styling in the late 2000s by helping organize friends’ closets and putting together outfits. Soon, word got around that if you wanted to stunt in a photoshoot, you’d better call Iliki. Now her client roster boasts everyone from Las Vegas resorts to iconic companies and brands like Adidas, Billboard, Warner Brothers, Lexus and UFC.

Despite the high-profile people that she’s worked with over the years, Iliki always gravitates toward anyone with unique, confident personalities. “I love people who have their own individual style — be fearless and own it!” she says.

For more stories like this, follow #HumansOfDTLV on Instagram.

The post DTLV Stylist Illiki Price Del Pozo Showcases Sustainable Fashion appeared first on Off The Strip .