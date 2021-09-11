Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 82nd Recruit Academy

The Indiana State Police is accepting additional applications for the 82nd Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Note: If you have already applied for the 82nd Recruit Academy you do NOT need to reapply. Please contact a recruiter about participating in the testing.