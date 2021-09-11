CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 82nd Recruit Academy

witzamfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana State Police is accepting additional applications for the 82nd Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Note: If you have already applied for the 82nd Recruit Academy you do NOT need to reapply. Please contact a recruiter about participating in the testing.

www.witzamfm.com

The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

