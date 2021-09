Young, yet experienced–perhaps that’s the best way to describe the No. 6 ranked Pella girls cross country team as they embark on the fall season. After last year’s varsity group consisted of now-graduates Abby Cutler and Ashley Blommers and a large pack of then-freshmen, those members of the Class of 2024 are now the leaders in the pre-race huddles and talent-wise on the course as they gear up to make another run at a top spot in Class 3A.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO