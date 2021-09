On Thursday, September 2nd, The Girls Varsity Volleyball Team hosted Medina High School on Little Bears Night. The Lady Bears roared back several times in a very intense volleyball match that took 5 sets to determine the winner. With the Lady Bears down in the match 1 -2, the Lady Bears won the fourth set 25 – 19, to set up the fifth set. In the fifth set, the winner is the first to score 15 points and by two points. The Lady Bears won the fifth set 15 – 13!! Outstanding!

MEDINA, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO