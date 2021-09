Every year brings something new to every team, and that’s how State College varsity girls’ volleyball coach Chad Weight is approaching the 2021 season. Last year, the team was successful to say the least, reaching the PIAA quarterfinals, only to be stymied by Hempfield. But teammates Kacy Sekunda, Vanessa McGhee, Jacqui Gordon, Ariana Angus, Elena Spielvogel, Paige Edwards, Anna LeTendre, Ava Wagner and Sarah Neely have all now moved on due to graduation, leaving a lot of questions for the 11th-year head coach.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO