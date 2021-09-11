CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Human Bean Honoring All First Responders With a Free Drink Saturday, 9/11

By Shelby
 6 days ago
20 years ago today, the American life was forever changed by the events of September 11, 2001. Hundreds of heroic first responders were among those who lost their lives that day. And to honor the brave people in our community who put their lives on the line every day in order to protect others, especially in the midst of wildfires and a pandemic, the Human Bean of Northern Colorado is saying 'thanks.'

