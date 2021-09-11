CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Residents Can Resume Feeding Birds

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers in all Indiana counties can now resume feeding birds, DNR announced Friday. DNR had recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this summer to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state. Biologists identified more than 750 possible cases in 76 counties that involved a specific set of clinical signs, including crusty eyes, eye discharge, and neurological issues.

The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
