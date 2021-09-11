CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Pregame report: Two players not warming up as Auburn football prepares for Alabama State

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN — Starting receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson was a notable absence from Auburn football stretching exercises Saturday morning. While the Tigers were warming up for their game against Alabama State, Johnson was on the sideline. He appears to be out. Cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who went to the locker room with an injury during the first half of last week's game against Akron, was also not warming up.

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

