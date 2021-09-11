CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Jaguars: John McClain's Week 1 scouting report

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Texans-Jaguars season opener at NRG Stadium:. As an undrafted rookie last season, James Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards, averaged 4.5 yards a carry and scored seven touchdowns. He also contributed 49 catches and three more touchdowns. And he missed the last two games because of injuries. He didn’t have much of a workload in preseason because the coaches will rely on him heavily in the regular season. In two losses to the Texans last season, Robinson combined for 38 carries, 147 yards and a touchdown. Robinson runs behind an improving line against a defense that was last against the run in 2020 but showed a lot of improvement in preseason under new coordinator Lovie Smith. At 5-9, 220, Robinson is squat, runs low, likes to hit between the tackles and is also capable of bouncing outside. The Texans’ four-man front has to be disciplined and not get caught out of position. If Robinson gets to the second level, it’ll be up to the linebackers, led by Christian Kirksey and Zach Cunningham, to prevent him from making a long gain. The defense also has to worry about quarterback Trevor Lawrence taking off. Even though he’s 6-6, he’s mobile. As a rookie making his first start, he may run when he can’t find a receiver. The defense has to beware of his running ability at all times. EDGE: Jaguars.

