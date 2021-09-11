CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your Zodiac Sign Can Help Reveal The Search Party Character You’re Most Like

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are there’s at least one TV show you could watch over and over again. For me, that’s Search Party on HBO Max, which never fails to make me laugh, no matter how bleak my mood may be. I never get tired of spending time with my favorite disgruntled millennials — Dory, Elliott, Portia, and Drew — as they get themselves mixed up in some of the worst drama imaginable. If you’ve ever found yourself relating to any of these characters, you’ll want to check and see which Search Party character you are, according to your zodiac sign.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
astrology.com

This Is Your Most Powerful Psychic Ability According to Your Moon Sign

In astrology, the moon is connected to ancient wisdom, divination, and feminine power. For that reason, your strongest psychic ability can be linked to the zodiac sign energy of your moon sign. When considering the natural relationship between the sun and moon, we all know that the sun bestows light,...
ASTRONOMY
@wearemitu

FIERCE Horoscopes: What This Upcoming Virgo Season Has In Store For Your Zodiac

It’s time to wind down with our most dependable bestie during Virgo season. As we end our summer days and prepare for Fall, Virgo season helps us transition with ease courtesy of its mutable sign energy from August 23rd through September 22nd. Virgo, as part of the mutable sign family, is crowned with such a reputation because it helps us change seasons like its other Zodiac mutable siblings: Sagittarius, Pisces and Gemini.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 13 to 19 September

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... It may come as a surprise to you that others will take the lead over the next several weeks. It doesn't mean you've lost your touch for assertive action, but you need to find room to become a dynamic duo rather than going on ahead. Give them a chance to express themselves.
LIFESTYLE
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Reader's Digest

This Is Your Power Color, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We all have something that gives us the extra confidence to go out and take on the world. It’s often a special power outfit or a lucky charm we think gives us a little boost when we have an important job interview to ace or a first date to impress. Astrology can help take that idea a step further: Each zodiac sign has a power color that can help bring out its very best.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your September Horoscope Promises An Exciting End To A Busy Summer

Though summer may be coming to an end, don’t expect life to slow down too much. Virgo season tends to prompt a lot of productivity for each sign, as everyone scrambles to get their lives together after a lively, active, and possibly strenuous three months. With all of that exhausting energy in the rearview, it’s time to reevaluate your priorities and make some adjustments if necessary. Since Virgo is a mutable earth sign, it shouldn’t be too challenging. Your September 2021 monthly horoscope actually promises a productive and efficient end to a busy summer.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have So Much Fun During This Roller Coaster Week

The sun is in practical, analytical, and down-to-earth Virgo, but that doesn’t mean this time of year doesn’t have a few tricks up its sleeve. While Virgo season can really bring out your intelligence and your eye for detail, it can also leave you so obsessed with the cold, hard facts that you forget to factor in the way you feel. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 13, 2021 — Taurus, Virgo, and Libra — there’s so much to look forward to.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Fall 2021 Horoscope Is Here

The Astro Poets break down what to expect this autumn, aka the time of the soul, based on your zodiac sign. With the end of Summer Fridays and the start of Fashion Week and back to school, it may already feel like fall is already upon us, but it's technically still around the corner. This year's autumnal equinox happens at precisely 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 22, marking the beginning of fall.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Millennials#Search Party#Drew#Nyu#Cancer#Lsd
Refinery29

Your September Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Might Throw You Off Track

Autumnal sunsets, cooler temperatures, and pumpkin spice lattes are not the only things coming our way in September. The month ahead brings a fiery mix of emotions, plenty of moments to reflect on the past, and ultimately, a chance to start anew. This month always fills us with new schemes...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

The temperature and leaves aren't the only things changing this fall. As we embrace the autumnal season, we too will grow and evolve. The caveat is that we may not be willing to drop the past and move towards a new direction. If you're stuck and looking for a little guidance, your tarot card reading below will help you know how to navigate through the season. With help from the spirits and the cosmos, you can flourish in the autumnal breezes and sunsets.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

The Reality Check Each Zodiac Sign Needs Right Now

The universe doesn’t revolve around you. Putting yourself first is fine, but you should care about more than yourself. You shouldn’t always choose the selfish decision. It’s good to be a kid at heart — but you need to take responsibility, too. You’re not actually a child anymore. You need to take care of yourself. You can’t rely on someone else to do it for you.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Commitment Issues

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

The Best Way to De-Stress, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Should you go blow off some steam or cuddle up with a good book? Here's what calms each zodiac sign. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in September, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While the refresh-and-reset vibe of fall is almost upon us, the stars might just signal another reason to slow down and get your affairs in order this month: Mercury stations retrograde on September 27 (and remains in its apparent backspin until October 18). But despite its reputation for creating chaos, this upcoming Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily one to fear, but rather to lean into, says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. "It's a time when we can see the riches inherent in the power of pause," she says. Alongside other transits on the cosmic forecast, in fact, it'll play a role in determining the best day in September astrologically for many of the zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Sept. 16, 2021: Gemini, put yourself in a win-win situation; Pisces, you get good advice

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Sarah Steele was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on this day in 1988. This birthday star has portrayed Marissa Gold on “The Good Fight” since 2017, a role she also played on “The Good Wife” from 2011 to 2016. She has also appeared on episodes of “Bull,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Blue Bloods.” On the big screen, Steele’s film work includes roles in “Viena and the Fantomes,” “The To Do List” and “Spanglish.”
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming Blue Moon Will Be A Real Banger

Have you embraced the roaring flames of Leo season? Have you unleashed your inner lion from its cage? This season is about romance, creativity, and power, but more than anything, it’s about drama. And what could possibly be more dramatic than not one, but *two* full moons in one astrological season? That’s right, even though you experienced a full moon in Aquarius last month, another one is expected to crash through the cosmos on Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m. ET, bringing this fixed fire sign’s season to a close with a flourish. While everyone will embrace the intensity of this lunation, it’s these zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 full moon the most: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Each Zodiac Sign Has A Food That Goes With It, And I Bet Yours Will Make So Much Sense

If you’ve ever wondered why some people hate sweets, but love salty foods, you might want to look to the stars for an answer. You can use astrology to explain everything from the fashion trend you should try to how you deal with certain emotions, so it’s no surprise that food preferences work the same way. (Remember when we told you the tasty treat you always have in your home and your go-to snack, based on your sign? Same concept.) Here’s what to know if you’ve been wondering what food pairs best with your zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

September 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for September 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Sun, The Hierophant, Four of Coins) The Sun and The Hierophant combine to nudge you towards joining in with something bigger than yourself, a cause or campaign or spiritual path that inspires you. True and lasting joy and prosperity is to be found in the role you could play there, serving a ~greater good~. You can be a fantastic team player when you’re aligned on a bigger goal. The Four of Coins reveals this new pursuit will get you out of a rut you feel you’ve fallen into. It will reinvigorate your lifestyle. Go join in!
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Feel Fulfilled

Adventure. When life becomes too mundane or repetitive, you grow bored. You’re not happy unless you’re trying new things. Consistency. You don’t want to be caught by surprise. You want to live a life of comfort with the people who mean the most to you. Gemini. Friendships. You’re a social...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy