The Portland Timbers are red-hot and coming off three straight shutout wins on the road. Despite being on short rest, they return home tonight where they will host the Colorado Rapids who have shocked the league this season with their performance as one of the best teams out west so far. The Rapids currently sit at third in the league table while the Timbers are in the fifth spot. A win for Portland would be huge tonight. This match kicks off live from Providence Park on Wednesday, September 15, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ROOT Sports.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO