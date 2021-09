The Milwaukee Bucks got over the hump and won their second NBA title in franchise history with a 4-2 win over the Phoenix Suns this past season. It was undoubtedly a triumphant feat for the Bucks, considering their last title came 50 years ago, and they have been synonymous with disappointment in the time between. Milwaukee is on top of the world right now, and it seems safe to say that this franchise does not want to wait another 50 years to win another championship. Hopefully, they will not have to endure another brutal wait as their contending window appears wide open for the foreseeable future.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO