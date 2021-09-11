Attempted Robbery in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for your help in finding the person responsible for an attempted armed robbery early Saturday morning. Authorities say at about 6 a.m, a Male victim was walking home in the 300 block on N. Washington Street when he was approached from behind by a suspect wearing a Red, Black, and Green sweatshirt and blue jeans, who claimed to be armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet.