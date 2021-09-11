Will The Spice Girls Reunite On ‘DWTS’ Season 30?

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want: a Spice Girls reunion on “Dancing with the Stars.” Isn’t that what we all want now that Melanie C is competing on Season 30? But that’s easier said than done for lots of reasons, the biggest of all being, oh, you know, COVID-19. “What’s so tough right now is getting here from the U.K. It’s really hard,” Sporty Spice told “Access Hollywood” (watch below). “It’s so bittersweet because I’m so excited to be on the show, but I can’t get my mum over and I don’t know how easy it’d...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO