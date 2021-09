It was warm when we headed into the work week. There was a tiny cool down mid-week but now we are back to the warm pattern for a few days with highs in the upper 80s, close to the 90-degree mark. We picked up showers beginning to mid-week, we may see a few showers pop not going to be an issue or last long at all if we do see the showers move in Friday and Saturday, no measurable rain will come until next week. We are also back to the muggy conditions. There’s more sunshine in the forecast too. Winds will be between 5-10mph today. Temperatures Friday will be in the upper 80s. Overnight Friday temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO