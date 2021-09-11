Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgraded to a Red Flag Warning on Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Stronger gusts possible in wind prone areas. * Humidity...8-15%, except 15-20% closer to the Oregon border. * Duration...4 to 8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. * Additional Information...Winds will remain elevated Saturday night, particularly for wind prone locations, midslopes, and ridges.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO