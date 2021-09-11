Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout, and Beaufort Inlet to Surf City. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 545 PM Saturday.alerts.weather.gov
