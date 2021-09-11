CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout, and Beaufort Inlet to Surf City. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 545 PM Saturday.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11 AM Friday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Duck to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11 AM.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgraded to a Red Flag Warning on Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Stronger gusts possible in wind prone areas. * Humidity...8-15%, except 15-20% closer to the Oregon border. * Duration...4 to 8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. * Additional Information...Winds will remain elevated Saturday night, particularly for wind prone locations, midslopes, and ridges.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 300 PM EDT At 230 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Godfrey Road, or over Coral Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, North Lauderdale, Parkland, Mission Bay, Broadview-Pompano Park, Boca Pointe, Boca Del Mar, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Village Park, Godfrey Road and Palm Aire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 6:17 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 PM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 18/06 AM 6.1 0.3 0.6 N/A None 18/07 PM 7.4 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 19/07 AM 6.6 0.8 0.9 N/A None 19/08 PM 7.6 1.8 1.1 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Lake IL and Cook County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 345 PM EDT At 303 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whisper Walk to Plantation. Movement nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Mission Bay, Broadview-Pompano Park, Boca Pointe and Boca Del Mar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 445 PM EDT At 359 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Princeton, or near Black Point. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Black Point, The Redland, Homestead Base, Naranja, Princeton, Goulds, Leisure City, Cutler Bay, West Perrine, Palmetto Bay, Richmond West and South Miami Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rooks, southwestern Smith, northwestern Osborne and southeastern Phillips Counties through 145 PM CDT At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kirwin, or 9 miles southeast of Phillipsburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kirwin around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cedar and Alton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile County through 400 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Gulfcrest to 4 miles east of Semmes. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Axis and I65 And AL 158. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mobile County through 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tillmans Corner, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Chickasaw, I65 And I165 and Mobile Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osborne; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Smith and northwestern Osborne Counties through 215 PM CDT At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar, or 20 miles southeast of Phillipsburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gaylord around 150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Harlan and Portis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southeast Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County through 200 PM MST At 117 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mohawk, or 38 miles east of Fortuna Foothills, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tacna, Tyson, Mohawk and Roll. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 60. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Martinez Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, northwestern Yuma and east central Imperial Counties through 415 PM MST/415 PM PDT/ At 330 PM MST/330 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Martinez Lake, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Yuma Proving Ground and Cibola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Community Policy