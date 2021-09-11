WNEM mourns the loss of former anchor

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, has been moved out of the ICU as she and her husband both battle COVID-19. The Jackson family said in a statement supplied by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition that Ms. Jackson had been moved out of the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was back in her regular hospital room, where she is receiving oxygen. The Rev. Jackson remains at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he is receiving occupational and physical therapy. The civil rights leader was moved to the rehab hospital late last week, as his COVID-19 symptoms had begun...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO