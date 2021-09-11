CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNEM mourns the loss of former anchor

By WNEM digital staff
WNEM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWNEM mourns the loss of Allison Payne, who died at the age of 57. Payne was a beloved anchor at WNEM TV5 for many years before moving to Chicago to work at WGN-TV. “Allison Payne was a one-of-a-kind talent who quickly became one of Chicago’s Very Own. We are grateful for the many contributions she made to WGN-TV and to Chicago. Talented and much admired, she will be greatly missed," said Paul Rennie, Vice President General Manager, WGN-TV.

www.wnem.com

Comments / 90

Daniel Paul
5d ago

It's unfortunate and sad when people die before their time. Life is uncertain and fragile. I feel bad for the family. Hope she had belief in God and Jesus as her Lord and Savior and lived free of sin so she would make it into heaven. Hope her family can find comfort in midst of their sadness.

Reply(3)
18
Dorrale Stephenson
5d ago

OK what gives? I've read 3 articles on this lady (may she RIP) and nobody states what she died of, so now I have to wonder was it the jab, did she get into a story that she wasn't supposed to and got knocked off or what? They only mentioned she battled sone sickness but it seems candy coated, this all seems fishy coming from her comrades who said they miss and mourn her then why not just say why and what she died of? There's no shame of dying of HIV in these times or anything else so why be so coy about it? I'm leaning towards she got some toxic hot intel that she was gonna expose and they offed her like many other journalists have in recent years when they snoop around and get caught trying to burn the narrative of the long arm and deep pockets of the Left!

Reply(21)
14
Cyndy77
5d ago

I Remember her on tv. Chicago is my home town. The last I saw on tv, was a few years back.She was make-up free and she looked a little different. I wondered if she was sick then? I had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a very nice person. May she rest in peace and find all her glory.

Reply
4
