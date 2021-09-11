WNEM mourns the loss of former anchor
WNEM mourns the loss of Allison Payne, who died at the age of 57. Payne was a beloved anchor at WNEM TV5 for many years before moving to Chicago to work at WGN-TV. “Allison Payne was a one-of-a-kind talent who quickly became one of Chicago’s Very Own. We are grateful for the many contributions she made to WGN-TV and to Chicago. Talented and much admired, she will be greatly missed," said Paul Rennie, Vice President General Manager, WGN-TV.www.wnem.com
