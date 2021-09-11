CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hollywood star Matt Damon admits to secret social media activity

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActually, Matt Damon isn’t a fan of social media. An official Instagram account? Nothing. However, he now reveals that there is a profile with which he is traveling there. Is Matt Damon taking over social media now, at the age of 50? The film star is not exactly known as a fan of Instagram and Co. As the actor has now revealed in an interview with GQ magazine, there is a social media page about him that hardly anyone knew about.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife?

There was once a point when Matt Damon was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Good Will Hunting star who exploded onto the Hollywood scene with fellow bachelor and best friend, Ben Affleck, had the good looks and down-to-earth personality that many in the celebrity world would find too good to be true within their crazy society fueled by ego, glitz, and glamour. So based on that, it would be natural to assume that Damon eventually ended up with a fellow celebrity or some big-name businesswoman. But that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. So who is Matt Damon’s wife?
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Matt Damon: actor has “private Instagram account”

Matt Damon was also hit by the social media hype. However, he only has a “very private Instagram account”. Is Matt Damon (50) now conquering social media? As the actor revealed in an interview with GQ magazine, he has a “very private Instagram account”. He mainly uses this to keep in touch with close friends. “I have 76 followers and I’ve made 40 posts since 2013,” says Damon. His most recent post is a photo of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella, who holds up her middle finger: “She does that now every time we take a photo of her.”
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

The Evolution of Matt Damon

No one notices the masked man sitting on a bench at the back of the Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Café’s covered seating area. Nobody catches—floating in the warm ocean breeze above the drone of the cars on the Pacific Coast Highway and the smush of the crashing waves beyond—any of the telltale snippets that might prod them to look twice:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciana Barroso
Person
Matt Damon
codelist.biz

Thor 4: This is the role played by Matt Damon

A superstar who was only seen for a few seconds in Thor 3 is set to make a surprise return for Thor 4: Love And Thunder. This time the role will be a bit bigger. The “Thor” films, unlike many other Marvel films, are also known for their humorous elements. For example, one of these elements is the play in “Thor 3: The Day Of Decision”. In Asgard, Loki has a play staged in the form of his father Odin in which he is shown as a great hero. The Asgardian actor who embodies him is none other than Matt Damon, who was only seen for such a short scene in the Marvel film at the time.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Matt Damon Admits It Was ‘Painful’ Getting Backlash For His ‘Tone-Deaf’ #MeToo Comments!

Matt Damon knows we all make mistakes — and he’s reflecting on one of his biggest in recent years!. Back in late 2017, the Good Will Hunting star and Harvey Weinstein collaborator sparked major backlash after sharing his “tone-deaf” thoughts on the #MeToo movement and sexual harassment in Hollywood. In an interview with ABC News’ Popcorn With Peter Travers, the 50-year-old said:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Gq Magazine#Instagram And Co#Gq
femalefirst.co.uk

Matt Damon has tattoo tribute to Heath Ledger

Matt Damon has revealed he and his wife have tattoo tributes to their friend, the late Heath Ledger. Matt Damon and his wife have tattoo tributes to the late Heath Ledger. The 'Stillwater' actor remembered a promise he'd made to his former pal when his spouse, Luciana Barroso, "announced" they were getting inked in 2013 and contacted Scott Campbell, who had been responsible for the 'Brokeback Mountain' actor's inkings to carry out the work.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

It Takes Three Star Talks The Weight Social Media Has On Actors

From studying and honing the craft to having a certain look, being an actor has never been a cakewalk. In an industry where jobs can be offered primarily, and sometimes solely, on a photo, it’s bound to take a toll on mental health. With the rise of the social media age, active platforms and follower counts have become part of the audition process. One of the stars of the upcoming comedy It Takes Three has spoken out about feeling the weight of social media.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Bono teases Matt Damon for becoming so popular in Ireland

The last year and a half has been a strange one for many people. During 2020, when lockdowns came into effect, action movie star Matt Damon found himself stuck in an Irish village with his family, since he’d been filming there. His presence quickly went viral, with locals in Dalkey,...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Why he and Matt Damon are great friends

Ben Affleck recently spoke about his deep and special friendship with Matt Damon. Ben Affleck believes that thanks to his friendship with Matt Damon, he has stayed on the ground. The two actors have known each other since childhood and grew up together in Boston. Thanks to the film “Good Will Hunting” they both had their big break in 1997 and won an Oscar for best screenplay.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon vs. Ben Affleck

Why would we do something so cruel as pit two of the nicest guys in Hollywood – and real-life besties – against each other? Because that’s kinda the whole idea of this show! And so it is that one-time scrappy up-and-comers and nowadays A-list superstars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck must face off, Batman-vs-Superman style, to the death. Well, until Vs. host Mark Ellis declares one the victor, at least. In this episode, the two actors duke it out over five categories – box office performance, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, most iconic moments, best characters, and a wild card round – before Ellis decides which of these apples he most likes. Will it be the man who refused to let a little thing like his Daredevil flop stop him from re-entering the superhero genre? Or the guy who gave us a new kind of super-spy in Jason Bourne… and said yes to Downsizing? Tune in to find out.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

He loves working with his buddy Matt Damon

Once two friends who became stars overnight and even received an Oscar the following year for the film’s script they wrote together. Memories of that early breakthrough came back when Damon and Affleck recently got together for a question and answer session for Ben’s new film, Out of Play, hosted by Damon. The sports drama about a high school basketball coach with a drinking problem, clearly a personal project of the heart for Affleck, earned him some of the best reviews of his career. The two Hollywood stars talked about the kind of dramas they initially enjoyed making – and which they will hopefully continue to do. Also with their expected reunion later this year: Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

“Stillwater” with Matt Damon: The Angel with the Malocher eyes

E.The tough “Roughnecks”, as the tirelessly working but lazy oil drills in Oklahoma are called, first had doubts when Matt Damon came up to them to do a bit of role studies. They worried that Hollywood was trying to denigrate them again, as it did back in 2012, in “Promised Land” directed by John Krasinski.
STILLWATER, OK
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy