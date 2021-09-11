CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why NASA is testing an electric flying taxi

By Kristin Houser
Freethink
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo ensure the air taxis of the future aren’t a bigger nuisance than they are a convenience, NASA is spending two weeks listening to a flying taxi soar over California. Hail the flying taxi: More than half the global population already lives in cities, and experts expect that figure to increase to nearly 70% by 2050. As urban areas become more crowded, traffic in them is likely to become an even bigger problem than it already is.

