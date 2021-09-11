COVID FLORIDA: Very Deadly Week Continues

Palm Beach County Hospitals Again Overflowing With Patients.

Baptist Hospital East is one of the local hospitals reporting daily to Palm Beach County.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue a downward spiral, the daily death count continues with frightening predictability.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday morning that 236 people died from COVID-19 in a Florida hospital or medical facility on Friday. That brings the seven day total to 1,764 with a seven day average of 252 deaths a day.

At least 48,276 have died in Florida, from COVID-19, since the pandemic began.

HHS reports that 12,025 adults are currently hospitalized in Florida for COVID-19, with 1,575 being newly admitted on Friday. At least 88 children, under age 18, were admitted on Friday for COVID-19, bringing the pediatric total to 197.

In Palm Beach County, 71 people were admitted to a local hospital on Friday for COVID-19, bringing the total to 670 adults and 9 children under 18. Of those hospitalized in Palm Beach County, 101 are fully vaccinated while 457 are not. There is no information regarding the 121 remaining.

Out of 547 ventilators in Palm Beach County, 134 are being used for COVID-19 patients while 116 are being used for other patients. 297 remain available.

There was a dramatic shift in hospital bed availability. After moving under capacity for the first time in months, Palm Beach County hospitals are now reporting a deficit of 135 beds, meaning 135 people are being cared for in makeshift locations within a hospital. Of 2,855 official spaces, 2,990 are in use. Of 346 ICU spaces, 300 are in use. Of 45 pediatric ICU spaces, 34 are in use.

