Nicki Minaj and Family All Smiles as Husband Pleads Guilty to Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

 6 days ago

Megatron

Nicki Minaj has been showing off her beautiful family on social media this week -- but this week, her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty is required to register as a sex offender by law. The reason stems from the 1994 first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. At the time, he was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in 1995. Petty is a level two registered offender in New York -- meaning he is considered to be a "moderate risk of repeat offense."

According to New York State Department of Corrections records, he served just under four years and was released in January 1999.

Petty was arrested in March 2020 and charged with indicted for failure to register as a sex offender. He went on to plead not guilty before posting bail. He was brought to the attention of the Beverly Hills Police Department on Nov. 15, 2019, after they pulled him over. A quick search revealed that he was registered as a sex offender in New York -- but had not registered in California.

He will face sentencing in January, which could mean he could be sentenced to as much as a decade behind bars.

Recently, his alleged victim, Jennifer Hough, sued Petty and Minaj -- accusing the pair of trying to intimidate her into retracting her allegation that Petty had raped her at knifepoint in 1994.

"Before they got off the phone, Plaintiff said to Defendant Minaj, 'I need you to know woman to woman, that this happened.' Defendant Minaj hung up the phone," the complaint reads in part. "Within days of this conversation, Plaintiff and her family suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits."

Hough is asking for a trial by jury and plans to seek damages as well as statutory damages and attorney's fees.

