Months before the August 27 premiere of Netflix’s Addison Rae–starring teen comedy He’s All That, the TikTok star’s team had already begun talks about a larger partnership with the streamer. The multipicture deal unveiled Sept. 8 will see the actress make more than triple her He’s All That salary, which one source puts in the low-six-figure range, for each of the films created as part of her multimillion-dollar pact with Netflix. He’s All That stars Rae and Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan, with appearances from She’s All That castmembers Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard. Since its debut to mixed reviews, the...

