Guild Wars 2 details End of Dragons’ fishing and boat mechanics and masteries

The first official trailer for God of War Ragnarok was definitely one of the greatest hits we saw last week, and we now have more information on the game’s gameplay. Last week announce by Santa Monica Studios was incredible because the next Kratos adventure promises to be one of the largest games that will be added to the PS4 and PS5 catalogs in the future, thus a few fresh information about what we can expect from this edition have emerged.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO