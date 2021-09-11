CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Parker Posts Her Response To Bachelor In Paradise Drama With Brendan Morais And Pieper James

Do we need to go over this Brendan Morais , Pieper James , and Natasha Parker drama again? Okay fine – only because Natasha has finally spoken her peace. For anyone who missed this week’s Bachelor in Paradise , you missed out on witnessing a genuine true-love connection blossom between Pieper and Brendan. Not!

Pieper and Brendan basically had a relationship before coming to paradise. Brendan, who got to BIP first, used poor Natasha (who is super awesome and should have a million prospects knocking on her door as we speak), because he had to stay on the show until Pieper got to the beach . Once Pieper appeared on the show, she asked Brendan out and they spent the day frolicking in the sand and talking about deep things like followers and promotion deals .

Unfortunately, this left Natasha without a love interest. And for whatever reason, Brendan and Pieper are still on the beach, but cardboard cutout “Smoke Bro” and Alana Milne aren’t after doing the same thing to Jessenia Cruz . Natasha rightfully asked why during her confessional this week. Now, she’s taking to Instagram to post her thoughts.

Natasha wrote what looks like a poem in the caption of this Instagram post . She also posted two pictures, the first being a picture of R.H. Sin’s words, “you deserve the love you give,” and the second being a solo picture of Natasha in paradise. In the caption she wrote, “sometimes dating is tough. Sometimes we only see the best parts of people.Sometimes we put too much trust in the wrong person.Sometimes we know something’s off but we choose to trust anyway.”

RELATED: Pieper James Defends Herself After Bachelor In Paradise Drama With Brendan Morais And Natasha Parker

Natasha continues the caption, getting more specific with each line, “sometimes once we realize we’re being naive and lied to, it’s too late. Sometimes we know we should have followed that gut feeling, but didn’t. Sometimes people treat us like we don’t matter. Sometimes we question our self-worth.”

The post goes on a bit, until Natasha concludes with, “but what I have learned is one’s capacity to love, trust, show vulnerability and be good to others is a reflection of self. And when others disregard you, take advantage, mislead, and choose selfishness that is also a reflection of who they are. If you’re reading this, and it resonates with you, you will smile again, keep going, the right one will love you for your pure heart.”

She ended the caption with the hashtag “integrity matters.” Pretty sure her thoughts and feelings on the situation couldn’t be clearer. Here’s hoping Natasha meets someone new on BIP !

RELATED: Bachelor In Paradise Stars Brendan Morais And Pieper James Lose Followers After Talking About All The Followers They Would Gain From The Show

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF NATASHA’S POST? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BRENDAN AND PIEPER? WILL THEY MAKE IT OUT OF PARADISE TOGETHER? WHO SHOULD NATASHA DATE NEXT?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]

The post Natasha Parker Posts Her Response To Bachelor In Paradise Drama With Brendan Morais And Pieper James appeared first on Reality Tea .

