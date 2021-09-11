CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Sarah Ann Powell

Johnson City Press
Cover picture for the articleSarah Ann Powell went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021, at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a loving and caring Mother who always placed her family first. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jack Roland Powell; brothers, David and Ballard Long; parents, Mary and Ballard Long, Jr. She is survived by children, Gregory M. (Debbie) Powell, Robin (Gary) Anderson, Tara (Ricky) Daines, Sherri (David) West; grandchildren, Amanda (Kris) Askew, Aaron Daines and Laura West; great grandchildren, Mikey and Emma Askew; and best friend, Linda Perry. The family would like to offer a special "Thank you" to Stormey Thurman, Whitney Hall, Jennifer Treadway and Dilyn Hensley for their love, care and support. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow with Rev. Cliff Amos officiating. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am for a 10:00 am graveside service on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Caledonia Cemetery, 7817 N Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.

