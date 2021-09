On Wednesday there was again a largely slight recovery on the crypto market (Trending Topics reported). This will continue to be the case on Thursday (September 16). Bitcoin has again achieved a plus of two percent in the past 24 hours, cracking the 41,000 euro mark again. The capitalization is 771 billion euros. Most of the other top currencies have also risen or are stable. Avalanche particularly stands out with its significant upswing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO