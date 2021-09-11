CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trisha Yearwood Wants Fans To Cook With Her. Here's How

By Karen Hart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrisha Yearwood will release her "most personal" cookbook yet on September 28, according to Nashville Lifestyles, and we can't wait. Her latest book, which will be on bookshop shelves at the end of the month, is called "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family." In an interview with the Nashville publication, Yearwood shared that missing her "Mama's home cooking" was the catalyst that led to her learning how to cook. The Grammy award-winning singer revealed that it was her mom who taught her to make potato salad and meatloaf. But it was when those nostalgic childhood foods hit her taste buds that she knew she was on to something. Yearwood told Nashville Lifestyles, "When I made them and they tasted just like hers, I cried! It was in that moment I think I realized the deep connection between food and family."

