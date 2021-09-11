Moonriver (MOVR) coin registers a 60% in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

Hegic coin is currently trading above $0.23. It has been on a bullish trend since July 20. The price of the Hegic coin has been on the rise since July 20 and the trend seems to be gathering momentum every day. It has risen by 80.1% in the last 30 days and registered a 68.7% rise in the last 24 hours. As a result, investors are scrambling for the coin for fear of being left out because there are speculations that the prices will move even higher in the coming months.

