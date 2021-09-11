Moonriver (MOVR) coin registers a 60% in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it
Moonriver (MOVR) coin is currently trading above $488. Its price has been on the rise since it was unveiled in August 2021. Moonriver (MOVR), a relatively new cryptocurrency, is making headlines with its unrelenting bullish trend that has seen its price go past $488in a matter of months. The coin has attracted the attention of most crypto investors who are now scrambling to add the coin to their crypto portfolios.invezz.com
Comments / 0