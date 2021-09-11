CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Begins Monday

A National Small Business Week Virtual Summit will take place this coming Monday through Wednesday offering chances to learn new business strategies, meet other business owners and chat with industry experts. Some of the guest speakers for the free event are Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and investor on the TV series The Shark Tank; Jose Andres, chef, restaurateur and founder of World Central Kitchen; and Cedric Richmond, White House Senior Advisor and director of the Office of Public Engagement. Go to sba.gov to register.

