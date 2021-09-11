National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Begins Monday

We will start with a tour and breakdown of GlassHouse with Miranda Caldwell of The Miranda C Marketing giving a talk about the basics of small business marketing. After that, we will do a walking tour from Newton's Downtown to the Legacy Plaza area where we will head up to Engage Coworking Space. At Engage we will have a tour and breakdown of the space with a Newton Development Corporation talking about all of the available resources for businesses. After that, we will have a social hour below at Gezellig.

NEWTON, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO