CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Jen Shah Posted A Meme Making Fun Of Herself And Erika Jayne’s Legal Woes Before Quickly Deleting It

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNhro_0bt89lT500

Erika Jayne of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Jen Shah of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are bringing reality TV legal drama to an entirely new level. And we thought Teresa Giudice’s legal probz and stint at “camp” was a lot. We’re in a whole new ball game.

Both Erika and Jen are also being as tone-deaf as possible throughout their entire situations. They both post on social media like they aren’t facing major accusations from the feds. In Jen’s case, she’s been labeled a prime orchestrator for a long-running telemarketing scheme that targetted elderly folks. While Erika is being sued for millions that Tom Girardi allegedly stole from his clients to fund their lavish lifestyle. And throughout all of it so far, neither seem to care about the victims. Just themselves, and their loyal soldiers.

Particularly so far on RHOBH , Erika has put on quite the spectacle. She only wants yes-men like Lisa Rinna. And if someone (aka Sutton Stracke ) simply asks her a question about the ongoing investigation, they are bullied to the ground. Jen’s on-camera arrest will no doubt be central to the RHOSLC season two storyline, as it seems like she’s trying to blame Meredith Marks for turning her in. And despite the real victims in both stories, both ladies are maintaining their innocence, despite the evidence suggesting otherwise.

RELATED: Heather Gay Says She “Was Terrified” During Jen Shah’s Arrest

And if you are like PK Kemsley and think Erika’s social media presence has been bad, Jen Shah just tried to one-up it. According to Us Weekly , Jen recently posted a meme about her and Erika’s legal woes before quickly deleting it. Probably at the advice of the Shah (legal) Squad. The meme showed Erika at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party, crying and telling the girls to “look at [her] life.” It was questionable timing, considering she was being served caviar pie on silver platters by butlers, but that’s another story.

At the bottom of the meme, Jen posted a photo of herself holding a martini with the words, “BRB, hold my drink…” So Jen’s now comparing her woes to Erika’s , seemingly insinuating she’s in a worse position . To be fair, both accusations are horrible and I wouldn’t wish to trade places with either. But Jen’s post just goes to show, like her ridiculous tagline , that she thinks she’s being wrongly accused. And maybe she’s right and they’re being targetted for being “celebrities,” but I wouldn’t bet on that.

RELATED: Lisa Barlow Says Jen Shah’s Arrest “Won’t Change” How She “Treats Jen As A Friend”

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK JEN DELETED THE MEME ABOUT HER AND ERIKA? DO YOU THINK JEN’S IN A WORSE POSITION THAN ERIKA AS FAR AS THEIR LEGAL STRUGGLES?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jen Shah Posted A Meme Making Fun Of Herself And Erika Jayne’s Legal Woes Before Quickly Deleting It appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Radar Online.com

Un-Glammed Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable Following Explosive 'RHOBH' Dinner, Embattled Reality Star Seen Holding ATM Card After Allegedly Not Using One For Decades

Erika Jayne does not appear to have gotten much in the way of beauty sleep following the most explosive episode of this season's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date. The 50-year-old embattled reality star looked tense, tired and unlike her usually glammed-up self as she made her way into a gym in the West Hollywood area of California on Wednesday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne To Target Kyle Richards In Reunion Showdown

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect an explosive Season 11 reunion. There will be a lot of confrontation between the wives and, Erika Jayne is out for blood. Erika is a hot mess this season. She is facing legal troubles, a messy divorce, and some backstabbing friends. There will be no mercy, according to The Sun, who reports Jayne is furious with her co-stars, especially Kyle Richards. However, the Pretty Mess singer claims she will remember those who were there for her and those who weren’t once she gets her life back on track.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Kathy Hilton
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If you thought Shannon Beador’s hair catching on fire was too much heat for Tamra Judge, think again. The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is joining the second installment of Real Housewives spin-off show. This new series will film an ultimate girl’s getaway over the course of eight days featuring former cast […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Rhobh#Rhoslc#Brb
bravotv.com

Eileen Davidson Has a Major Connection to Kathy Hilton — and It Involves Husband Vince Van Patten

Eileen Davidson just spilled some major tea about Kathy Hilton's life before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During Eileen's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 8 along with fellow RHOBH alum Camille Grammer, the guests were asked for their thoughts on Kathy's addition as a friend on the show in the current Season 11. "I love Kathy," Eileen shared.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram

When Erika Jayne ended her marriage to Tom Girardi, she also needed to reconsider her relationship with money.  The Girardi fortune stayed with Tom, and the legal savant has safeguarded his wealth.  Erika, to this point, has not received a penny from her former spouse.  She downsized her life.  A smaller house, less glam, and […] The post Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
590
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy