Jen Shah Posted A Meme Making Fun Of Herself And Erika Jayne’s Legal Woes Before Quickly Deleting It

Erika Jayne of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Jen Shah of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are bringing reality TV legal drama to an entirely new level. And we thought Teresa Giudice’s legal probz and stint at “camp” was a lot. We’re in a whole new ball game.

Both Erika and Jen are also being as tone-deaf as possible throughout their entire situations. They both post on social media like they aren’t facing major accusations from the feds. In Jen’s case, she’s been labeled a prime orchestrator for a long-running telemarketing scheme that targetted elderly folks. While Erika is being sued for millions that Tom Girardi allegedly stole from his clients to fund their lavish lifestyle. And throughout all of it so far, neither seem to care about the victims. Just themselves, and their loyal soldiers.

Particularly so far on RHOBH , Erika has put on quite the spectacle. She only wants yes-men like Lisa Rinna. And if someone (aka Sutton Stracke ) simply asks her a question about the ongoing investigation, they are bullied to the ground. Jen’s on-camera arrest will no doubt be central to the RHOSLC season two storyline, as it seems like she’s trying to blame Meredith Marks for turning her in. And despite the real victims in both stories, both ladies are maintaining their innocence, despite the evidence suggesting otherwise.

And if you are like PK Kemsley and think Erika’s social media presence has been bad, Jen Shah just tried to one-up it. According to Us Weekly , Jen recently posted a meme about her and Erika’s legal woes before quickly deleting it. Probably at the advice of the Shah (legal) Squad. The meme showed Erika at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party, crying and telling the girls to “look at [her] life.” It was questionable timing, considering she was being served caviar pie on silver platters by butlers, but that’s another story.

At the bottom of the meme, Jen posted a photo of herself holding a martini with the words, “BRB, hold my drink…” So Jen’s now comparing her woes to Erika’s , seemingly insinuating she’s in a worse position . To be fair, both accusations are horrible and I wouldn’t wish to trade places with either. But Jen’s post just goes to show, like her ridiculous tagline , that she thinks she’s being wrongly accused. And maybe she’s right and they’re being targetted for being “celebrities,” but I wouldn’t bet on that.

