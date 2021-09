Oklahoma State is going through the final preparations for its first road game of the season as it makes the long trip north to Boise State in a Week 3 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Mark Helfrich on the call. This will be the first-ever trip to Idaho for the Cowboys, who are 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium, per Caesars Casino & Sportsbook. The O/U is 57.5. Oklahoma State is 0-2 ATS this season, while Boise State is 2-0.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO