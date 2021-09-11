Tennessee down key RB, starting O-lineman against Pittsburgh

After head coach Josh Heupel danced around questions regarding his availability, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols also will be without starting center Cooper Mays due to an ankle injury. No reason for Evans's absence was specified when a Tennessee official revealed the list of players unavailable for the important early-season non-conference game, but it's worth noting Evans didn't appear to suffer an injury against Bowling Green last week. In any case, the Vols will be without him and another important player on offense against the Panthers (Noon, ESPN).