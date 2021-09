AUBURN, Ala. – If there was ever going to be a barometer to measure how good this 2021 Auburn team is, it's going to come Saturday night at Penn State. Auburn has dominated in each of its first two games, putting up 60 points in wins over both Akron and Alabama State. But the level of competition will be much greater against a top-10 Penn State team, and the Tigers will not have the Jordan-Hare crowd on their side. Instead, they will be met with a hostile environment in Happy Valley.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO