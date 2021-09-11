Jack Hughes Did Some Tough Work

Hockey is back. It may not have been gone that long this year with the delayed start to last season, but still, there is nothing like the start of the NHL season as a hockey fan. There is the optimism and hope that a fresh start brings. The excitement of seeing the fruits of a hard offseason of training for the players. The intrigue of watching the roster come together, seeing who gels with whom, and what line combinations the coaches try out in the preseason. One of my favorite parts of this time of year, especially in recent seasons, is seeing the prospects in action against higher level competition. Which prospects could potentially breakout and make an impact on the team? Or even, which prospects look like they could be on the cusp, even if we won’t see them for another year? Well in the coming weeks we will get the answers to those questions, because today marks the official start of training camp for the Devils. At least for the rookies.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO