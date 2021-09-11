CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Muhammad Ali And Malcolm X’s Families Influenced Netflix’s Blood Brothers Documentary

By Samantha LaBat
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Documentaries give us the truth. We turn them on because there’s something we’re interested in that we want to learn more about. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali is no exception, and as it centers on two people that are sadly no longer with us, the film relies heavily on Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X’s own words. Beyond that, the family members of these men were available to the filmmakers, influencing the authenticity of the storytelling.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Muhammad Ali Deeply Regretted Turning His Back on Malcolm X

In 1962, boxing’s rising heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (then still known as Cassius Clay) met activist and revolutionary Malcolm X. The meeting would change the lives of both men as they became outspoken figures during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Article continues below advertisement. In a new Netflix...
CELEBRITIES
nwaonline.com

'Muhammad Ali' packs a punch: Boxer’s four-part documentary tells his story in and out of the ring

The sports headlines of 2021 have included stories of young athletes of color — most notably, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles — taking stands for their personal rights and well-being in matters such as mental health and competition readiness. Just a few years ago, Colin Kaepernick essentially sacrificed a professional football career to kneel in protest of police brutality and racial injustice during the playing of the national anthem at games.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

3 modern day boxers who were influenced by Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali inspired so many people and continues to do so in death. Here are three boxers who Ali inspired in and out of the ring. Muhammad Ali is one of the most influential figures in history. He superseded his status as a boxer and became a humanitarian and defender of social justice and human rights.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Ilyasah Shabazz
Miami Herald

Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali doc is based on Ga. professor’s book

In the early 1960s, firebrand preacher Malcolm X and boxing phenom Cassius Clay became close friends, a fascinating relationship that fell apart and never was repaired before Malcolm X was killed by an assassin in 1965. That relationship is explored in detail in a new Netflix documentary coming out Sept....
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Movies#The Nation Of Islam
Primetimer

New Netflix Doc Probes Muhammed Ali and Malcolm X's Tumultuous Friendship

Muhammad Ali and Malcom X’s extraordinary friendship takes center stage in Blood Brothers, a new Netflix documentary produced by Kenya Barris. Also today: the 2021 NFL season gets underway as the Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Frogger, American Ninja Warrior Junior and Top Chef Family Style arrive on Peacock, and CBS teases what’s to come in its fall lineup. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
headstuff.org

Clash And Camaraderie Of The Titans In Blood Brothers | Documentary Review

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali charts the friendship between two of the towering figures of the twentieth century. Through breathless narration, personal reflections from family members, and commentary from diverse backgrounds, Marcus A. Clarke constructs a cultural tableau around the personal and political development of both Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Muhammad Ali PBS documentary is well-done, but it doesn't offer much compared to the numerous others docs on the boxing icon

"In Ken Burns’ four-part Muhammad Ali—co-directed with his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon—the documentarian and his crew have a subject almost too perfect," says Noel Murray. "Born in Louisville, the heavyweight boxing champion once known as Cassius Clay had a rich life: winning an Olympic gold medal, challenging a bigoted establishment, offering aid and support to the needy around the world, and entertaining millions with both his athleticism and his outsized, publicity-generating personality. It’s impossible to make a documentary about Ali without running smack into many of Burns’ recurring themes. But there’s the problem: Muhammad Ali’s story is so ripe for the telling that it’s actually already been told—over and over, in print and onscreen, for decades. Want to know more about Ali’s conversion to Islam and his friendship with Malcolm X? Netflix’s Blood Brothers is a very good documentary about that very topic. Interested in Ali’s three-year exile from boxing, when he fought in court to prove he was a legitimate conscientious objector to the Vietnam War? That’s covered splendidly in the 2013 doc The Trials Of Muhammad Ali. Ali’s thrilling mid-’70s comeback, culminating in the defeat of George Foreman in the legendary 'Rumble In The Jungle' match? Leon Gast won an Oscar for his brilliant 1996 film about it, When We Were Kings. An over-the-hill Ali using racially charged language to humiliate his former friend Larry Holmes before a title fight? Cinematic luminary Albert Maysles explored that in the great 2009 30 For 30 episode 'Muhammad And Larry.' There are nonfiction films about his final Joe Frazier bout, and about how it felt to face Ali; just two years ago, director Antoine Fuqua and HBO produced a career-spanning doc. The Burns/Burns/McMahon Muhammad Ali documentary runs for over seven hours, but it doesn’t tackle any one topic in as much depth as most of the aforementioned films. Yet each of those docs does in its own way cover the larger arc of Ali’s life, framed by the smaller fragments. The same can be said of director Michael Mann’s outstanding 2001 biopic Ali, with Will Smith playing the champ during the heady decade between 1964 and 1974; as well as Regina King’s 2020 adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play One Night In Miami, with Eli Goree giving a great performance as Ali, hanging out with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke after winning his first heavyweight title."
COMBAT SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New Muhammad Ali documentary pulls no punches

We remember Muhammad Ali as the Greatest. But there was a time when much of America hated his guts. To his dissenters, he was too cocky, too pretty, too Muslim, too Black. His journey from outcast to idol is at the heart of "Muhammad Ali," an eight-hour documentary premiering Sunday on PBS.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Ken Burns and Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali preview new docuseries

Premiering Sunday on PBS, the four-part series “Muhammad Ali” is an expansive look at the legendary athlete and activist. To talk about it, filmmaker Ken Burns joins TODAY along with Rasheda Ali, one of the champ’s daughters. “She is the closest thing to having him still alive on the planet,” Burns says of Rasheda.Sept. 16, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Wave 3

Rasheda Ali discusses ‘Muhammad Ali’ documentary on TODAY show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A documentary coming out this weekend takes a revealing look at the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, both in and out of the boxing ring. Legendary filmmaker Ken Burns produced the eight-hour documentary. Thursday morning, Burns told the TODAY show that the film doesn’t shy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy