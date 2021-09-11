CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant new Ferris wheel towers over this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Dallas suburb nabs new Ferris wheel that rivals Fair Park's famed Texas Star. The Grandscape in The Colony has debuted the Grandscape Wheel, a nearly 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel that rivals the Texas Star, a State Fair of Texas mainstay. Opened September 10, the Grandscape Wheel features 42 climate-controlled gondolas with music for riders to enjoy views of The Colony, nearby Frisco, and the North Texas skyline.

