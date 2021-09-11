Seattle Kraken Player Preview: D Mark Giordano

J.P. Crawford - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Mitch Haniger - RF Ketel Marte - CF The Mariners show up to Chase, just about holding on to the fringes of the wild-card race in the American League. They currently sit four games back of the Boston Red Sox for the second WC, but Fangraphs give them only a 3.3% chance of the post-season. That unlikely feat would end their playoff-less streak at 20 years. The last time they made it was 2001 - Seattle outfielder Jarred Kelenic was aged two - when they went 116-46 and still didn’t make the World Series. Still, even if they don’t, if they go 18-12 down the stretch, they will get their first 90-win season since 2003. The six games against the Diamondbacks between now and next Sunday, likely represent their best chance to get a running start on that mark.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO