Seattle Kraken Player Preview: D Mark Giordano

By Jonathan Amatulli
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Giordano provides the Seattle Kraken with a shutdown top-pair defender and a leader for their young organization. 2020-21 Season Stats: 56 GP – 9 G – 17 A – 26 P, +5. With their expansion draft selection from the Calgary Flames, the Seattle Kraken selected veteran Mark Giordano. Giordano...

ESPN

Fantasy hockey: What to expect from the Seattle Kraken

Out of the depths of the Pacific Northwest, a new NHL power will rise. Its tentacles will reach into fantasy hockey leagues, providing more players, more counting stats and, thus, more options for fantasy managers. But how should we handle the impact of a brand-new NHL team?. Luckily, we have...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Meet the Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken‘s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive on each player. This installment of the series focuses on defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, who the Kraken selected from the Dallas Stars. Jamie Oleksiak. Age: 28. Position: Defense. 2020-21 Team: Dallas Stars.
NHL
Seattle Times

Kraken mailbag: Can Jaden Schwartz be a top scorer? Will the players’ astrological makeup lead to success?

Everyone is ready to get Kraken on the season, it appears. Coming from Boston, preparing for a season in which Seattle will pursue the Stanley Cup for the first time in nearly 100 years has been different. A lot of you want to know answers from the most basic hockey info to broad franchise information. It makes this year’s Kraken fan base unique.
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Dooley: Breaking down who Seattle Kraken have added in free agency

In July we finally got to see the formation of the Seattle Kraken roster with not one but two separate drafts in a matter of days. After those drafts, the team appeared to have a strength on defense, with some promising young options at goalie and the need to add some offensive depth. General manager Ron Francis and his team got right back to work when NHL free agency opened up the week after the drafts, though, adding depth at center and shaking things up with a big addition in goal.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Seattle Kraken need a top-line center

Now that the NHL expansion draft is over, free agents have been signed, the one piece the Seattle Kraken are missing is a top-line center. Jack Eichel would be perfect, the Kraken have the salary cap space but lack the assets to make a trade. Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com...
NHL
chatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

For the third time in as many weeks the Astros will face off against the Mariners in what is becoming an increasingly tight postseason race. By rights the young team from Seattle doesn’t really belong in the race considering that they’re supposed to be at the beginning of a rebuild period. However, a surprisingly strong bullpen and a surgical offense with a propensity for the clutch hit has propelled them into the thick of the October hunt.
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Kraken: Analyzing the Stanley Cup champions on the roster

There are four players on this Seattle Kraken roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season who have won a Stanley Cup in their career. This brings with it experience and the knowledge to show the rest of the team how to get over that hump as well. It is important for a new franchise with many young players, as they are finding their way and learning at the NHL level.
NHL
Dallas Sports Focus

Player's Lounge: 2021 Season Preview

Britt Johnson, Danny McCray and Barry Church recap training camp and preview the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season as they prepare to visit the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more on this episode of the Player's Lounge!
NFL
KING-5

Seattle Kraken Community Iceplex opens in Northgate Friday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken's new community center, training facility and team headquarters will officially open to the public on Friday, Sept. 10. But an inside look on Thursday showed some real professional hockey players, playing on real ice in a real building. New members of the Seattle Kraken broke in the ice Thursday in front of a scattered group of invited guests.
SEATTLE, WA
