Coronavirus daily news updates, September 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, said Friday the agency will rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children as soon as it gets the needed data — and won’t cut corners. Marks is “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds will be underway by year’s end. Maybe sooner: One company, Pfizer, is expected to turn over its study results by the end of September, and Marks said the FDA hopefully could analyze them “in a matter of weeks.”