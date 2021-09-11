CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Police Reports

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

On Aug. 26, Cass County deputies responded to an accident at 10th and Plum Streets in Atlantic. John Francis Dvorak of Atlantic, driving a 1997 GMC Jimmy was northbound stopped at the intersection at 10th and Plum Streets. Thomas Jordan Frederickson, of Atlantic was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup travelling northbound when he failed to stop, striking the rear of Dvorak’s vehicle. Dvorak was taken by private vehicle to Cass County Memorial Hospital for possible injuries.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel has overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, but it endorsed the extra shots for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease. The twin votes Friday represented a...
The Associated Press

Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town as chaos unfolded Friday and presented the Biden administration with a new challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waukee, IA
City
Griswold, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Massena, IA
County
Cass County, IA
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews in California have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze,...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Terry Dean#Chevy#Cora Predator Semi#Nissan#Chrysler#Bee Farms#Cass County Deputies

Comments / 0

Community Policy