Ohio State

Remembering 20 years later: Where were you on 9/11?

WSLS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a moment that changed the trajectory of America. No matter how much time has passed, everyone seems to remember where they were when they found out the Twin Towers fell. Some of the WSLS 10 staff...

www.wsls.com

geneseorepublic.com

Remembering Sept 11 - Where were you, what were your thoughts?

Lives and landscapes were forever changed as a result of 9/11, and the memories of that tragedy are etched in the minds of many…I asked some of those people. -LaJean Breedlove, Kewanee, who at that time was teaching at Geneseo High School – “I was driving into Geneseo, to Northside School to make a Coop (Cooperative Student Program) site visit for a student worker, listening to Chicago AM Radio, WLS, and the news reported a plane hitting a building in New York City. It just didn’t seem right. On my way to my classroom at Geneseo High School, hearing more on the radio, I felt like this was going to be something really bad. I stopped at the door of the classroom net to mine and told the substitute teacher what I had heard and what I said was taken lightly like – “things happen,” and I remember being a bit shocked and said ‘No, these things don’t happen here!!!” After school let out and I was driving home, back into Kewanee, I saw 3 jets fly in formation overhead. A little creepy and confusing, I just wanted to get my kids and meet up with (husband) Bill at home.”
GENESEO, IL
WNCY

LISTEN: 9-11, 20 Years Later: Wisconsin Remembers, ‘Someone To Talk To’

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ) – The 9-11 attacks on America sent the country into shock and perhaps no more so than for the people who live and work in the lower Manhattan neighborhood that was the home of the World Trade Center. Going through the rubble, searching for victims and trying to return the area to something approaching what it was before the planes hit the towers, takes a toll. A Green Bay firefighter was sent to help. Not with the physical work…but with the very heavy emotional lifting.
WISCONSIN STATE
theeastsiderla.com

20 years of the new normal - Eastsiders remember where they were on 9/11

The Eastsider reached out to residents, business owners, political leaders and other members of the Eastside community to hear their stories of Sept. 11, 2001, and how it changed their worlds. Todd Frankel, Mount Washington. Our son Sam was just three years old and had just started preschool at Hilltop...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scstudentmedia.com

9/11- Remembering and Reflecting 20 Years Later

20 years full of memorials, church services, parades, moments of silence. Two decades of raw photos burned into memories, and the audio of voices crying to loved ones telling them to stay strong without them, that they love them so dearly. Social media posts flood the internet throughout the day...
SOCIETY
State
Ohio State
leadercourier-times.com

Where were you during the 9/11 attacks?

It has been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack, yet it is a day that almost every American can remember with clarity. Doug and Linda Carter, of Dakota Dunes, were both working full-time when news of an aircraft hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City was reported to the world.
GERMANY
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
geneseorepublic.com

9/11 stories - Where were you?

Kerry Loncka, Henry County Sheriff - I was in my office working as a Detective/Lieutenant at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. I was going through the daily reports at my desk. I received a phone call from Capt. Steve Dooley, informing me that a plane had flew into World Trade towers in NYC. I went upstairs to Capt. Dooley’s Office and started to watch the live footage on tv, along with others. At the time, we thought that this was just a terrible accident. The second plane hit the towers and we knew our country was under attack. We then heard that a bomb had exploded at the pentagon (which later was determined to be hit by plane). Sheriff Gib Cady sent our patrol division to the Kewanee and Geneseo airports to enforce the no fly order issued by the President. I will always remember how depressed I was, hearing of the nearly 3,000 people that died that day. Many of them police and firemen. I will never forget.
HENRY COUNTY, IL

