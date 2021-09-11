CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Novak Djokovic hoping ‘never-say-die’ spirit will aid calendar Grand Slam bid

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jfkpf_0bt87ibe00

Novak Djokovic is hoping his “never-say-die” spirit will help him complete a calendar Grand Slam as he prepares for his US Open final showdown with Daniil Medvedev .

The 34-year-old Serb will become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year if he beats his Russian opponent at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, and significantly move one clear of great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a 21st slam title.

Asked about the pressure on his shoulders as he approaches the twin landmarks, world number one Djokovic told a press conference: “Probably all these big matches that I won, big titles over the years, have built that kind of aura around me that players know there’s a never-die-spirit with me, especially when I play grand slams.

“They know that until the last shot, things can turn around, which was the case in several occasions throughout my career, so I’m glad that my opponents think of me that way.

“I want them to feel that they are under extreme pressure when I’m facing them on a big stage in grand slams.”

Djokovic finds himself in a similar position to American Serena Williams in 2015 as she approached the latter stages of the US Open having won in Australia, France and at Wimbledon , only to lose her semi-final against Italian Roberta Vinci.

An emotional Williams was unable to articulate her acute disappointment in the immediate aftermath, and Djokovic admits he can understand that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXwRJ_0bt87ibe00

He said: “I understand why she wanted to avoid all the questions about it because at the end of the day, you have to go out on the court and deliver.

“You’re expected to always win. For a great legend that she is, she always has that expectations from everyone, including herself. It’s no different with me.”

World number two Medvedev will head into his third major final as a firm underdog, but knowing victory would likely earn him a place in tennis’ history books for denying Djokovic the calendar Grand Slam.

He said: “If I can make this, I’m probably going to be in the history books a little bit somewhere for not letting him do this. But I don’t really care about it.

“I think it’s more about him, that it affects him. From one side, for sure he’s going to feel the pressure a little bit about it. From the other side, that’s what is going to make him be even better in tough moments.”

The 25-year-old will embark upon his latest grand slam final having lost to Djokovic in Australia earlier this year and Nadal at the US Open in 2019, and admitting those disappointments have made him even hungrier.

He said: “It’s not a must, but I want to do it even more. That’s normal. The more you lose something, the more you want to win it, the more you want to gain it and take it.

“I lost two finals. I want to win the third one.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I don't know if I'm going to play...'

Novak Djokovic saw the chance of completing the Grand Slam fade away on Sunday night, clearly yielding to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final. A triple 6-4 sentenced the Serbian to the most painful defeat of his entire career, just as the banner the finish line was only a few pedal strokes.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
blackchronicle.com

US Open 2021 – Novak Djokovic falls short of history but soaks in the love

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic covered his face with a towel, but he couldn’t hide his sobs from his courtside chair in Arthur Ashe Stadium. As he desperately tried to conceal his eyes from sight, he inadvertently exposed more of his face and his emotions were on full display for all to see.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'The toughest match of the tournament for me'

Concerns could arise with a fact that, at least, makes us think: at the end of the first week Novak Djokovic has already granted two sets to his opponents, one of the two on the evening of Saturday 4 September to Kei Nishikori; Zverev, one of his fiercest rivals who also recently beaten him at the Tokyo Olympics, gave only a partial in the night to American Jack Sock; Medvedev perhaps proves to be the fittest, continuing his clear path.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Grand Slam#Serb#Russian#American#Wimbledon#Italian
Tennis World Usa

'We saw what was going on inside Novak Djokovic', says Top 10

Novak Djokovic stopped one step away from the finish line, physically and mentally emptied in front of the enormous weight of history. The world number 1 fell sharply to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final, failing to become the second man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams in the same year.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
West Hawaii Today

Novak Djokovic one victory from a Grand Slam

NEW YORK — Twenty-seven down, one to go. With a five-set win over Alexander Zverev of Germany on Friday night, Novak Djokovic moved to within a single match victory of pulling off the most hallowed achievement in tennis. After winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
111K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy