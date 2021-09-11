How To Watch The Matrix Movies Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In December 2021, The Matrix Resurrections will open in theaters and welcome audiences back into the mind-bending and action-packed universe created bystanders the Wachowskis nearly a quarter-century ago. But before you flock to your local movie house to see the return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo for yourself, you will probably want to go back and see how it all got started. This is actually easier than it sounds as you can watch all of The Matrix movies streaming in the same the place, creating an ideal situation to marathon the original 1999 groundbreaking sci-fi flick and its two sequels — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. To make things even easier, we’ve put together a quick guide show you how and where you can get caught up with Neo’s story thus far.