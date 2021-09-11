CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 infections spread through gorillas at Atlanta zoo

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta's zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity. Zoo Atlanta said Friday that employees noticed the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite. A veterinary lab at the University of Georgia returned positive tests for the respiratory illness. Zoo Atlanta says it’s waiting on confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.

US News and World Report

Zoo Atlanta: Positive Virus Tests Among Gorilla Population

ATLANTA (AP) — Several members of a troop of western lowland gorillas at Zoo Atlanta have tested positive for the coronavirus after handlers noticed many of the great apes were showing signs of mild coughing, runny noses and a small loss of appetite, the zoo said Friday. Zoo Atlanta's animal...
ATLANTA, GA
fox46.com

Zoo gorillas test positive for COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday. This comes as the zoo prepares to administer the Zoetis vaccine to some animals. The shot is authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to prevent COVID in animals. Team members overseeing the gorillas...
ATLANTA, GA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Philly Zoo begins vaccinating animals for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA — A female ring-tailed lemur named Charlie this week became the first animal to receive a special COVID-19 vaccination at the Philadelphia Zoo. Charlie was part of a group of 10 animals, including four other ring-tailed lemurs, four western lowland gorillas, and a Sumatran orangutan, to get their shots.
sciencealert.com

A Group of Gorillas in a Southern US Zoo Have Been Infected With COVID-19

Several gorillas at Zoo Atlanta in the southern US state of Georgia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the zoo said. The western lowland gorillas were tested after keepers saw them coughing and other symptoms, it said. Initial tests indicated they were positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19

The Gist: Several of Zoo Atlanta’s Gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Zoo officials. Zoo Atlanta has received presumptive positive test results indicating that members of its western lowland gorilla troops are positive for the COVID-19 virus. How They Got It: While it cannot be known with certainty...
ATLANTA, GA

