CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amador County, CA

Spike Strip Ended High Speed Chase In Amador County

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 6 days ago

Amador County, CA – The revving of an engine caught the attention of an Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy as a car raced off, triggering a pursuit that spike strips ended. The chase began just after midnight on Friday in the area of Ridge Road and Sutter Hill Road in Sutter Creek. The car took off at the intersection of Ridge Road and Highway 49. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver hit the gas instead.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter Creek, CA
Sutter Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Amador County, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Amador County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spike Strip#Chp#K9#News Hotline 532 6397#Mother Lode News Story#Free Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Community Policy