Metamora Township, IN

Andrew Burton Sturgill Jr., 61, Metamora

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Burton Sturgill Jr., age 61, of Metamora, Indiana entered Heaven early Saturday morning September 4, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born April 30, 1960 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Andrew Burton & Louise (North) Sturgill, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Ward; his in-laws, George Jackson & Mildred Evans; lifelong friends, Wesley Nichols, Rick Blackwill, and Paul Carmack; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece.

