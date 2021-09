A few weeks into the the new Premier League season and a number of clubs are set to show off their new signings - but none is as anticipated as at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo ready to make his second debut for the Red Devils. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Newcastle online and get a Premier League live stream of Ronaldo's (second) debut, no matter where you are in the world today.

